Shocking details of driver history emerge after horror crash

A teenager accused of crashing a stolen car which killed four children was granted bail two weeks before the horror smash, a court has heard.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons was mentioned in Townsville's High Risk Youth Court today when his charge sheet was amended to include the allegation he was excessively speeding at the time of the crash.

Four children, aged between 13 and 17 years old, were killed when the car crashed into a traffic light at Bayswater Rd on June 7.

Four children were killed in the crash at Bayswater Rd on June 7. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The court heard the 14-year-old was charged with nine offences and had been granted bail in the lead up to the tragic accident.

On March 24, the teen was charged after police allege he attempted burglary.

A month later on May 25, he was charged after he allegedly stole a mountain bike and a phone from James Cook University.

Magistrate Steven Mosch revoked the boy's bail on those three charges and remanded him in custody on all charges.

They include dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary, as well as a count of possessing dangerous drugs.

The 14-year-old had his matter adjourned to August.

Journalists were granted permission to remain in the court and report on proceedings.

Mr Mosch said he took into account the "extensive reporting" of the crash nationally.

"It involved the death of four young people … in my view it is reasonable to conclude there is a significant public interest in this proceeding and its outcome," he said.

Memorial for the four teenagers killed in a roadside crash at the corner of Bayswater Rd and Duckworth St. Picture: Alix Sweeney

"I accept the submission on behalf of these media organisations the public might be served by allowing them to be present and report accurately about what is occurring.

"Rather than it being subject to public speculation."

The Department of Child Safety, Youth and Women opposed the reporting of the matter and the presence of media representatives in the court.

