Shocking note sent to pet owner

A THREATENING note about a barking dog has led a Gold Coast pet owner to take extreme steps because he fears a copycat bait attack.

In the past month suspected dog baiting cases in the city have been reported at the Spit, Varsity Lakes and recently in Helensvale - all following a spate of incidents in Brisbane parks.

The alarming trend and the written threat have caused anxiety for the Worongary pet owner, who received the warning about his poodle/westie and beagle in the mail.

A concerning letter sent to a Worongary man earlier this week.

Brett Quinsta, who said he received an anonymous note on Tuesday complaining about barking, says he has since worked from home and has installed security cameras to ensure the safety of his animals.

The crudely worded note, which he posted on a community page, read "shut your f**king little yapyap dog up before I get it removed!!"

"I had a bit of a laugh at it when I first saw it but with all of the dog baiting at the moment I sort of got a bit concerned," Mr Quinsta said.

"If someone is out sending letters like that instead of speaking to you directly or calling the council, I wonder what else they might do.

Dog owners are on edge following a number of fake — and real — baitings. Picture: Facebook

"If I hadn't received this letter before all the baiting had gone on I wouldn't have been too stressed with it, but people seem to have started copycatting the baiting from Brisbane.

"I am worried about what might happen if I leave them alone.

"There seems to be a real culture going through, and no value about the wellbeing of animals - it is really disappointing."

Police had been notified.

The RSPCA confirmed it was investigating suspected baits found in Lismore Drive at Helensvale two weeks ago, but warned against panic.

Meatballs with a green tinge and green flecks were reported to have been found.

"The job has been assigned to an inspector. There are so many of the things being reported at the moment but sadly there are a fair few attempts by people trying to spook others, or just rumours online," RSPCA spokesman Micheal Beatty said.

"It is similar to the needle in a strawberry panic, we are hesitant to give it too much focus - but pet owners should still be vigilant.

"All we can do is receive information and investigate. If anyone knows anything about it please get in contact."

VetLove Helensvale warned residents to monitor pets for signs of poisoning.

WARNING SIGNS

Pet is quieter than usual

Pale gums or dark spots

Bruising of the skin

Red and brown urine

Bleeding from small cuts

Bleeding from the nose

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Difficulty breathing

Seizures or tremors