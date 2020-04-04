Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A large crowd of people has been photographed blatantly ignoring COVID-19 social distancing rules at a popular farmers’ market this morning.
A large crowd of people has been photographed blatantly ignoring COVID-19 social distancing rules at a popular farmers’ market this morning.
Business

Crowd packs into market, ignoring social distance rules

by Kate Kyriacou
4th Apr 2020 11:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE residents have been caught out blatantly ignoring social distancing rules at one of the city's most famous markets.

A local woman, who was out walking her dog, snapped the photograph about 8.30am, after spotting the crowd at the Jan Powers Powerhouse Farmers' Markets in New Farm.

People packed into Brisbane's Powerhouse Markets this morning, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Supplied
People packed into Brisbane's Powerhouse Markets this morning, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Supplied

"I was walking along and thought surely the markets aren't on," she said.

"I couldn't believe it. What is wrong with people?"

She said there weren't as many market stalls as normal but those that were open seemed to be crowded with shoppers.

"Lots of the people there were older people," she said.

"If you looked at one stall, there were probably six people milling around the one stall.

"I saw lots more heading there with their trolleys too.

"It's insane.

"And they were not staying 1.5m from each other either. Not at all. I was really shocked."

Originally published as Shocking pic of crowd packed into Brisbane market

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: We’re in it together message ignored in border feud

        premium_icon OPINION: We’re in it together message ignored in border feud

        News While Auussies are being told “together we can come through this” coronavirus crisis, the stricter control measures on the Qld-NSW border are causing division

        New waivers launched but council divided on rates freeze

        premium_icon New waivers launched but council divided on rates freeze

        News Ten new money-saving measures have been implemented by council

        Centre goes above and beyond for kids’ joy

        Centre goes above and beyond for kids’ joy

        News In times of crisis, never underestimate the power of making others smile. That was...

        REVEALED: Where Northern Rivers COVID cases are by postcode

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Northern Rivers COVID cases are by postcode

        Health NSW Health has just released data that breaks down the location of coronavirus...