Why thousands of L-platers are being charged

Failed Driving test. Young serious inexperienced woman driving a car in alert, worried instructor man sitting aside and looking nervous at the road, dangerous situation. Fearful driving instructor or father and student. Car accident

Thousands of L-platers have been charged with breaking their most important road rule, new statistics have revealed.

A total of 2137 learner drivers in the southeast were charged with unaccompanied driving offences between February 2017 and January 2019. The statewide figure was 9706.

Thousands were charged after not being supervised properly.

Of those charged in the Gold Coast region, 1947 drove without direction and 167 drove with someone who did not have an open licence. Another 23 drove with direction from someone not seated beside them.

The numbers have been slammed by road safety experts.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said there was "no excuse" for the behaviour shown up by the "concerning'' figures.

"It's really disappointing that in the southeastern region, which includes the Gold Coast, we're seeing more than 2000 learner drivers not driving with proper supervision," she said.

"And to see that we've got more than 150 learner drivers under the direction of a person not with their Os is shocking.

"We're seeing learner drivers are not getting the proper experience and learning what they should be when they're learning one of the most important tasks they will do."

The statistics have been released just under two months after a toddler was struck and killed by a 16-year-old learner driver as he reversed out of a Brisbane driveway.

The teen was treated for shock. The child's twin brother suffered minor injuries.