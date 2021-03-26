Shonky car dealer narrowly avoids jail over $70k fraud

A rogue used car dealer was trying to "trade his way out" of business woes when he made more than $70,000 in fraudulent sales, a court has been told.

Glen David Mayer, 67, faced Brisbane District Court on Thursday where he was sentenced to three years' jail, wholly suspended, after pleading guilty to five counts of fraud.

The former owner of Glen Mayer Prestige Cars in Bowen Hills was $450,000 in debt when he swindled five people over four months in 2016.

The court heard that Mayer sold one Volkswagen Tiguan to two people and on three occasions he was given cars to sell, but pocketed the profits instead of forwarding the money to the creditors.

Prosecutor Hamish McIntyre told the court that Mayer would text victims to reassure them that they would get their vehicle or be paid.

"Overall there was quite a degree of dishonesty in terms of stringing them along," Mr McIntyre said.

"He likely was trying to trade his way out of debt and out of a crisis but the reality is he engaged in frequent dishonesty in terms of communications with the victims.

"There were numerous attempts by the victims to clear things up with the defendant."

The court heard Mayer had two summary convictions for regulatory offences.

In 2017, Mayer was permanently disqualified from working in the motor industry by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal for making false or misleading representations about the make and models of the vehicles he sold and selling vehicles without clear title.

Defence counsel Ken Mackenzie told the court that all of Mayer's offending had occurred in the background of his business' collapse in 2016, a bankruptcy and the loss of his family home.

"It was Mr Mayer's intention ultimately that all of his creditors would be paid," Mr Mackenzie said.

Mr Mackenzie said Mayer was prepared to repay the $70,000 and asked Judge Michael Byrne QC to wholly suspend his client's sentence to take into account his plea and age.

Judge Byrne said it was an "exceptionally delicately balanced" case but accepted that Mayer's offending had not been motivated by his own greed.

"It was a case of you trying to trade your way out of difficulties so you could continue to provide for your family," he said.

Mayer's three-year sentence was wholly suspended for four years and he was ordered to pay $71,700 in restitution.

Convictions were recorded.

