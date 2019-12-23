Menu
Shop offers free Christmas presents for all

Jodie Callcott
23rd Dec 2019 11:01 AM

SANTA’S helper Dennis Stevenson is giving away free Christmas presents in his Ocean Shores shop until 6pm Tuesday.

Mr Stevenson said he borrows a shop and is given free insurance and volunteers help bring the spirit of Christmas alive for those doing it tough.

Visit Mr Stevenson at the Ocean Shores Shopping Centre, Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores, between 9am and 6pm today and Tuesday.

GIFT OF GIVING: Dennis Stevenson accepts some donations ahead of opening the Free Christmas Shop in Ocean Shores on December 17.
He said just last week a lady in her 30s was doing it tough and appreciated the free gifts.

The concept started in 2009 when Mr Stevenson opened his first shop at Burleigh Heads.

He said with the community’s help, he gave away thousands of presents.

“Many people buy things to donate, but I encourage everyone to go through their cupboards and wardrobes and donate the many new and unused things most of us have stored away,” he said.

“Giving isn’t just the fastest way to change ourselves and our world – it’s the only way.”

