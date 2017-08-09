Shoplifting at JB HiFi and other crime briefs

New Headquarters

TWEED Heads police have moved in to their new premises at 83 Wharf St, Tweed Heads opposite the Shell service station.

Their new phone number is 0755069499.

The official opening of the station will be held on Friday, September 8 when an open day will be held for the public.

Shoplifting at JB HiFi

A MAN was due to face Tweed Heads Local Court this week after he was caught with goods suspected of being stolen as he walked out of the JB HiFi store at Tweed City on Friday.

Just before 4.50pm on Friday, a 26 year old male of no fixed address was observed acting suspiciously and was detained by security upon exiting the premises.

A quantity of stolen property was found in his possession.

The male was arrested and conveyed to the Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with shoplifting and having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.

He was refused bail to appear at the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday, August 7.

Kicked in the Head

POLICE are searching for any witnesses to an assault at a licensed premises in Johnson St, Byron Bay in the early hours of Sunday.

About 2am on August 6 a man was kicked several times to the head, suffering deep cuts to the left eyebrow, severe concussion and soreness to the jaw.

The offender ran from the premises and out into Johnson St. He is described as about 170cm tall, of stocky build, with short spikey hair with acne on his face.

At the time he was wearing a dark jacket over the top of a white t-shirt.

Police are making further inquiries into this assault and are urging witnesses to come forward.

Bush fire alert

THE bush fire danger period has been brought forward and started on August 1.

Fire permits are now required and are to be obtained from your local rural fire service officers.

Boots for cause

THE NSW Police force is stepping up with Mission Australia to give second-hand police boots to those that need them most.

The charity drive is part of Homelessness Week - an annual awareness campaign coordinated by Homelessness Australia from August 7-13 - aims to raise awareness of people experiencing homelessness and the issues these people face.

Officers from Local Area Commands across the state are donating their second-hand police boots, which will be collected by Mission Australia and distributed to those in need.