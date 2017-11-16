Shoppers dig deep for children's ward

Tweed City centre manager Kathryn Mills, Tweed Hospital Auxiliary vice-president Maureen Kakoschke and president Annette Alexander, and Tweed City's Shannon Dunn celebrate the success of the recent fundraising campaign.

Liana Turner

A CAMPAIGN that saw the public put their hands in their pocket to help the Tweed Hospital's children's ward has gathered more than $6000 in donations.

Tweed City Shopping Centre hosted the Big Change for Small Change campaign on Thursday, September 21. The centre asked those visiting its stores to donate their change for the cause.

Tweed Hospital Auxiliary president Annette Alexander said the $6024 raised would help them to fund a $26,000 ENT scope, which allows medical staff to more easily extract objects lodged in children's ears and noses.

Gai Morrow, also from the auxiliary, said members enjoyed collecting funds.

"(We) were thrilled with the generosity from Tweed City's patrons,” she said.

Tweed City centre manager Kathryn Mills said they were thrilled by the public's support, which was also supported by the Tweed Daily News, Sea FM, Golf FM, Red Cross and The Balloon Kings.

"We were overwhelmed by the community's generosity and thank our volunteers and partners who came together to make a difference,” Ms Mills said, handing over the money at the hospital on Monday.

"As a result, the community has created big change for small change to benefit local children's health services.”