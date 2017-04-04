Shoppers go gluten free in Murwillumbah

EASY SHOP: Leanne and Brett Bugg provide customers at Tweed Valley IGA the chance to find gluten free options while they shop.

HAVING provided Murwillumbah families with food for their weekly shop for more than nine years, Brett Bugg is now stocking his IGA Murwillumbah and Tweed Valley IGA stores with coeliac products to cater to more people.

We chat with Brett about his new coeliac range of products in IGA.

What are you doing to help coeliacs within the Murwillumbah community?

About 12 months ago we decided to increase our range of gluten-free products to meet the demand from our shoppers who were choosing to embrace a gluten free diet.

We now stock an extensive range of around 2000 products.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

We love being part of the community and making a difference.

Being an independent retailer in Tweed Valley is incredibly important to us.

It allows us to be a real advocate for local producers and suppliers and ensure they continue to have a strong presence on supermarket shelves across the state.

It's about locals supporting locals.

Our community is very important to us, they add enjoyment and passion for retailing.

We support local schools, community groups and sports clubs.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed?

As any small business it is all about balance - right number of staff to give our shoppers a great experience at busy times, great place to work for our team, work life balance for my family, right products in-store to meet local demand and keep locals coming back.

Tweed has a real mix of demographic and it's a fine balance between stocking exciting new lines that may only cater for a few shoppers while at the same time still stocking all your staples.

The IGA Murwillumbah is located on Main St, Murwillumbah and is open from 6am to 7pm daily. The Tweed Valley IGA is located at 232 Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah and is open from 6am to 9pm daily.