Shoppers reminded to take reusable grocery bags

The signs are coming for the end of plastic bags

WOOLWORTHS stores are reminding customers to start bringing reusable shopping bags, as stores across the country get ready to ban single-use plastic bags.

In the lead up to the June 20 changes to single-use plastic bags in store, Woolworths at Cabarita, Coolangatta, Kingscliff, Tweed City and Tweed Heads will be placing in-store reminders for customers to bring their own reusable bags.

"At Woolworths we are committed to listening to our customers and also doing the right thing for the environment,” Woolworths regional operations manager Brett McLean said.

"We appreciate that it will be a big change for our customers and will do what we can to support them through the transition to make it as smooth and simple as possible.

"Our local team members will chat with customers regularly to ensure they know about the upcoming change and the various options available, as well as sharing tips on how to remember to bring reusable bags when shopping.

"We know our customers will have their own ways of remembering bags and we look forward to hearing how they are planning for the change as well.”

Customers will have the option to bring in their own bags or will have access to purchase a range of reusable bag options starting from 15 cents.

Planet Ark CEO Paul Klymenko said Woolworths' decision would mean the removal of 3.2 billion lightweight lightweight plastic bags from circulation each year.

"Woolworths' move will have a really positive impact on our environment and we're confident the local community will embrace it.

"Single-use plastic bags have become a huge problem for Australia's oceans and waterways where they cause significant harm to marine life, such as turtles and whales.

"They also don't breakdown in landfill and require significant resources to manufacture in the first place.

"This is a real win for the environment,” he said.