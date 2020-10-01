Shopping centre bike thief gets jail time

Convicted bike thief Kristian John Tucker appeared by videolink from Clarence Correctional Centre in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

Convicted bike thief Kristian John Tucker appeared by videolink from Clarence Correctional Centre in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

A TWEED Heads man is behind bars for stealing a mountain bike because of his “breathtaking” criminal record.

Kristian John Tucker appeared by videolink in Tweed Heads Local Court from Clarence Correctional Centre on Monday.

The court heard Tucker suffered from homelessness and was caught on CCTV breaking a bike lock and stealing an $800 Giant-brand mountain bike at Tweed City Shopping Centre on July 8.

After initially denying the offence, Tucker was found to have been wearing the same distinctive clothing on CCTV at both Centrelink and the Community Corrections office the same day.

When Tucker was arrested for the offence on July 19, police found a dismantled electric bike partially covered up in his unit.

The electric bike had been stolen from Palm Beach on June 27.

Her pleaded guilty to receiving property stolen outside of NSW, larceny, having goods in personal custody suspected being stolen and damaging property.

Defence solicitor Amanda Fawaz said the 45-year-old was willing to pay restitution to the victim.

At the time of the offence, Tucker was subject to an intensive corrections order.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said Tucker’s criminal record was “quite breathtaking in its consistency of offending and type of offending”.

Tucker had already been in custody for two months when he was convicted and received a head sentence of eight months.

He is eligible to be released to parole on January 18, 2021.