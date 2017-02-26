26°
Short cut fail: man suffers neck injuries

Alina Rylko
| 26th Feb 2017 4:49 PM
Police were kept busy over the weekend.
Police were kept busy over the weekend. FILE

Graffiti attack

About 12:30am, Wednesday, police arrested two men spraying graffiti at a Byron Bay carpark.

Police seized 60 cans of spray paint from the 24-year-old backpackers from New Z and Canada.

They will appear at Byron Bay Local Court on March 16.

Hotel assault

About 9.30pm on Wednesday police were called to a Tweed Heads hotel where they found a man lying on Wharf Rd with a head injury.

A 45-year-old Coolangatta man was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, affray and with an outstanding warrant.

He was refused bail to appear before the Tweed Heads Local court today.

Stolen timber

About 11.20pm on Saturday, Police near Jonson Street, Byron Bay, arrested a 31-year-old man carrying two pieces of timber about 1 metre long.

The man refused to put the timber down and police, fearing they would be arrested wrestled to man to the ground.

He was charged with stealing and assault Police.

Illegal doof

A group of people were expelled from Arakwal National Park, Byron Bay, after an illegal doof and camp fire was reported to police.

Short cut fail

About 12.15am on Sunday a 47-year-old man was walking home in Bangalow when he decided to took a short cut through another property.

The man tripped over in the dark and fell about 1.5 metres.

The man was rushed to Byron Central Hospital for suspected neck injuries.

Lismore Northern Star

