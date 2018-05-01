Short term holiday letting, reality TV on council's agenda

OOPS: I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here UK is in breach of its DA.

Holiday letting

COUNCIL staff will be submitting their first report to Thursday's planning meeting with a brief summary of the details and intended actions for each Short Term Holiday Letting (STHL) complaint.

The report follows council's decision to defer taking any further action on unauthorised STHLs.

Councillors will determine whether or not they wish to seek a more detailed report for individual matters.

I'm a Celebrity

COUNCIL will on Thursday decide whether to issue infringement notices to the producers of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here UK, which is filmed in Dungay, for breaching its DA.

The film company were limited to 80 vehicles per day using the roads leading to the private property in Dungay where the show is filmed.

However, self-reporting by Granada Production Pty Ltd has shown more than 80 vehicles were entering the property per day.

In February, council fined Granada Production Pty Ltd $6000 for five breaches throughout November and December.

Council staff are also suggesting council work with the applicant to review options for traffic management at the subject site.