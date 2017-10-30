Short-term holiday letting uncertainty in Tweed

According to Domain, the median house price in Tweed reached $565,000 over the March quarter, up 6.6% over the quarter and a significant 13.2% over the year to date.

TWEED Shire Council is calling on the New South Wales Government to introduce a series of regulatory measures to manage short-term holiday letting.

Council on Thursday agreed to make a submission to the State Government's options paper on STHL, highlighting support for self-regulation, property registration and annual inspections.

In their report it was suggested council should also charge a licence fee to cover any administrative costs associated with regulating STHL.

But STHL booking website Stayz head of government affairs Eacham Curry said imposing a licence fee wouldn't be in the best interests of tourism.

"An extra financial levy on short-term rental accommodation will discourage homeowners from listing their properties on holiday rental platforms and drive up the cost of accommodation," Mr Curry said.

"Rather than an extra tax on short-term rental accommodation, Stayz believes the Tweed Shire Council should focus on other initiatives to improve the sector, including a tougher code of conduct and a registration scheme for homeowners."

Mayor Katie Milne said she hoped the government would also examine how STHL would impact housing affordability in the shire.

"We had a workshop where the speaker said (the number of STHL in the Tweed is) probably around 2000," Cr Milne said.

"One affects the other and we need to remind the government that this is important and its impacts do affect the community."

Visit www.planning.nsw.gov.au/sthl to view the government's options paper by Tuesday, October 31.