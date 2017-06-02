Short-term rentals cause a stir in suburbs

TWEED Shire Council has flagged what may become its first fight in the war over homeowners letting holiday properties through sites such as Airbnb and Expedia.

Debate has raged on social media recently as residents vent over the seemingly continuous emergence of short-term lettings and the rise of party houses in what have traditionally been relatively quiet suburbs.

Claims have surfaced about one such house in Casuarina, prompting the council, at an ordinary meeting earlier this month, to move to act on complaints.

"Council has received multiple complaints from adjoining neighbours of the holiday letting at No. 6 Beason Court, Casuarina, and continues to work with the owners of this property to better manage their operations,” a council spokeswoman said.

The council decided "that enforcement action be taken to cease the holiday letting use” should further proof of problems from the property arise.

"Council has since written to the owner of these premises seeking an improved management of their use, or otherwise face enforcement action,” the spokeswoman said.

The emergence of homeowners letting their properties for short-term gain forced the State Government to launch a Senate enquiry and develop new policy on the issue. Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the government now has a paper out for consultation and encouraged people to make submissions: digitalreform@finance.nsw.

gov.au/.

Tweed Shire Council made one of the 212 submissions already recorded. It has suggested properties let for more than two months per year be subject to a development application. The council also called for framework "that can mitigate the impacts of holiday rentals on the neighbourhood” and laws that ensure it can respond to holiday rental complaints.

Trish Burt, Convener of Neighbours Not Strangers, a group opposed to short-term holiday letting in typical suburban neighbourhoods, sent a letter to Tweed councillors this month.

She highlighted the wealth of properties available short-term in comparison to long-term.

"Yesterday in the Tweed Shire Council area... taking Airbnb/ Expedia alone, there are 950 listings, representing properties that are no longer available for residential tenancies,” she wrote.

She said for the same period, only 161 homes were advertised for normal rent on Domain.com