Shorten urges NDIA to review Jackson's case

Jackson Seminara, 14, has suffered from juvenile arthritis since he was 10-years-old.

BIANCA Seminara and her family have been fighting for her son Jackson since he was diagnosed with juvenile arthritis four years ago.

The Tweed Daily News highlighted their plight last week, as the family is struggling to afford a van the NDIA will make modifications to.

Jackson, 14, requires a powered wheelchair and an NDIA-approved van will cost upwards of $60,000, the family says.

But the Seminara family now have a powerful supporter who says he will be asking the NDIA to urgently review Jackson's case - and he could be the prime minister in a fortnight.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has declared his support for Tweed Heads South teenager Jackson Seminara after reading about his family's hardships with the NDIS.

The Seminara family needs a new van to cater for their son's powered wheelchair, however they will need to fork out thousands of dollars to buy the vehicle, which is not older than three years.

Mr Shorten told the Tweed Daily News he would be taking the case to the NDIA and seeing if there was a way to help the family, who live on a disability pension as their family income.

"I was really saddened to read about Jackson's situation - it is simply not good enough. I will be writing to NDIA asking them to address Jackson's situation as a matter of urgency,” Mr Shorten said.

"I understand that Justine Elliot has made representations to the NDIA on Jackson's behalf and she will continue to fight for him on this specific issue.”

Mr Shorten said he believed the NDIS needed to be more flexible with families who were part of the program.

He said the scheme was not working effectively enough and took aim at the Morrison Government for its handling of it.

"The NDIS was meant to make life easier for people with disability and their families, but instead it has turned into a bureaucratic nightmare for many,” Mr Shorten said.

"The NDIS should work with families to make sure they can access transport in cases like this, including being flexible with the kind of vehicle modulations they will fund, as well as looking at other transport options.

"Labor will get the NDIS back on track by scrapping the Liberals' staff cap to cut waiting times and improving the quality of plans.”

Along with Mr Shorten, the Tweed Daily News approached the leaders of the Liberal, Nationals, Greens, United Australia and One Nation parties for comment.

A spokesman for the Coalition government campaign said Prime Minister Scott Morrison was working towards fully funding the scheme.

"The Morrison Government proudly supports the National Disability Insurance Scheme, which is transforming the lives of people with disability, their families and carers,” the spokesman said.

"We will continue to ensure the NDIS is fully funded by building a stronger economy and keeping the budget in the black.

"This will enable participants to receive the reasonable and necessary support they need under the NDIS.”