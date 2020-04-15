Shotgun ammo and knives uncovered in police raid

JAILED: A large amount of drugs and weapons were found at Bradley John Harris’ property when police raided it in 2016. The Casino resident was sentenced to two years’ jail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

JAILED: A large amount of drugs and weapons were found at Bradley John Harris’ property when police raided it in 2016. The Casino resident was sentenced to two years’ jail at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A CASINO resident who hoarded weapons and drugs will remain behind bars until the end of the year.

Bradley John Harris pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including possessing weapons, explosives and dangerous drugs, at Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The court heard police found a silver handgun, shotgun rounds, knuckledusters, throwing knives and a butterfly knife at his home in July 2016.

Crown Prosecutor Hamish McIntyre said a large amount of methylamphetamine and drug utensils were also discovered.

Harris was hit with more charges in October last year when he was caught with cannabis, scales and uncapped syringes and drove without a licence in the Gold Coast.

He was brought to jail after not appearing in court in November.

Defence lawyer Sarah Thompson said Harris, who was living with family in Casino, had a difficult life with an early addiction to drugs, two failed marriages and witnessing a close friend take her own life.

She told the court Harris had since gained insight on how to move forward and deal with his drug addiction.

Justice Glenn Martin sentenced him to two years' jail and ordered a two-year licence disqualification.

Harris will be released on parole on December 15.

- NewsRegional