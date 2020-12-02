Shotgun killer jailed after driving rampage ends in Gympie

A CONVICTED killer who was given parole last year for threatening two men with loaded pistols, lighting 11 fires and evading police has been given another three years in jail for another terrifying rampage that ended in Gympie.

John Allan Black, 45, repeatedly evaded police and drove on the wrong side of the road on a meth-addled getaway that ended when he crashed on a dead-end road in Gympie last September.

Black appeared via videolink in the Gympie District Court last week, pleading guilty to two counts each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle with prior convictions and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected with prior convictions.

He also entered guilty pleas to nine summary offences he racked up throughout the rampage, which started in the Bundaberg area on September 26.

The court heard Black was first seen driving in Bundaberg, driving away from police they noticed him and attempted to pull him over.

He was seen later that day at Miriam Vale and evaded police again, speeding and veering dangerously on wrong side of the road, causing multiple cars to avoid him and police to stop their chase.

Black had reached Gladstone by early evening, side swiping another car and fleeing the scene before continuing to Benaraby where the court heard he overtook a car in dangerous way.

Black stole some fuel and eventually sped through roadworks closer to Gympie, soon after running a red light in town and causing police to give chase once again.

Once again Black tried to shake police off by driving on the wrong side of the road, straying down a dead-end road and finally crashing into a concrete barrier.

Police caught up to Black, but he resisted arrest and got a face full of capsicum spray.

Officers found testosterone in Black's car, and he admitted he had taken meth to the point that he was still affected by the drug as he was being arrested.

Judge Glen Cash noted Black had a "significant" criminal and traffic history, the most serious of which came in 2009 when he was sentenced to 12 years' jail for manslaughter after killing a man in Mt Isa six years earlier.

Then on June 12, 2018, Black threatened two men with loaded pistols, lit 11 fires, evaded police and drove dangerously in a similar afternoon of chaos across southeast Queensland.

Judge Michael Williamson gave Black three years in jail for that offending in the Brisbane District Court last July, but Black was given parole on that day after serving 10 months of pre-sentence custody.

That parole was revoked last September, when Black was arrested in Gympie following his latest rampage.

"You come from a difficult background and that may explain how you've come to be where you are, but of course that cannot excuse it," Judge Cash told Black.

"I don't know what the future holds for you, Mr Black. If whenever you get out this time you return to drug use you're going to find yourself back in jail very quickly."

Black was given a cumulative three-year head sentence, and will be eligible for parole on May 26 next year.