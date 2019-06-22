Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Several Queensland ambulance units have attended what emergency services are calling a “significant incident” at Sunnybank Hills.
Several Queensland ambulance units have attended what emergency services are calling a “significant incident” at Sunnybank Hills.
Crime

‘Shots, screams’ heard, man critical in ‘significant incident’

by Cloe Read
22nd Jun 2019 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man is in a critical condition with multiple chest injuries, and two more people are in hospital following a "significant incident" at a suburb in Brisbane's south.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man in his 30s sustained multiple chest wounds and was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

Two others were also involved in the ordeal, including a woman, also in her 30s, who suffered multiple leg injuries and was taken to the same hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The third person, of unknown age and gender, was taken in a stable condition to Mater Private Hospital.

One resident told Nine Media: "I heard several shots in a row and some very high-pitched screams. I've never heard anything like it in all the time I've lived in this neighbourhood."

Police at this stage have not confirmed any details but said the incident is being monitored with further information being released shortly.

More to come...

More Stories

editors picks incident injuries police investigation shooting sunnybank hills

Top Stories

    Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    premium_icon Club chases $14k boob job loan from stripper

    Crime A Gold Coast strip club is chasing repayment of a $14,000 boob job loan from a dancer, but she claims a car repair giant boss gifted her the implants for an ad.

    RISING FROM ASHES: Terranora club is back on serve

    premium_icon RISING FROM ASHES: Terranora club is back on serve

    Tennis New clubhouse worthy of a celebration.

    MISSING: Who is Theo Hayez?

    premium_icon MISSING: Who is Theo Hayez?

    News The missing backpacker was last seen in Byron on May 31

    Unique piece of history restored on the border

    Unique piece of history restored on the border

    Council News Iconic border marker sign gets a facelift from council.