Should Kingscliff take the mural high ground?

Local artist Glenn Case believes Kingscliff's water tower could be brought to life by the same mural art that has transformed grain silos across Australia into visual masterpieces. Richard Mamando

COULD Kingscliff's water tower become the community's blank canvas?

Local street-artist Glenn Case thinks so.

Citing the growing trend across Australia that is seeing austere grains silos transformed into towering works of art and filling rural communities with pride, Case, who has painted murals around the world, believes the water tower could benefit from a public re-imagination.

An astronomical sight. The newly-painted silos in Thallon are spectacularly highlighted by the stars of the Milky Way in this shot by Rob Crutcher Photography. Contributed

Silo art began as a quirk in the wheat-belt region of Western Australia, and is now a kind of meme across the country.

These silo artworks have now become Australia's largest outdoor gallery: the Silo Art Trail.

As each new silo is adorned with inspired art-work, it's gotten Mr Case asking: "Why not us?”

"The water tower has caught my eye for years now,” Mr Case said. "It is a dominating feature on the skyline.”

"The tank is a natural cousin to the silo.”

Painting the Kingscliff water tower could be a great community-building exercise, says local artist Glenn Case. Richard Mamando

Having quietly absorbed the environment for so long, Mr Case thinks there's no better object than the water tank to reflect back spirit of the surroundings.

"I've talked to a few people in the neighbourhood and they've expressed positive reactions to the idea,” he said.

"I just know that if I looked up every day and saw that big ugly concrete water tower I'd want something done about it.”

Mr Case said a potential mural project could bring together artists, ideas and the community.

"To have amazing art is something that can bring the community together, whether it's from the topical content of the mural or anything that can create a buzz,” he said.

"For me it's about adding to the community instead of having a big black hole on the horizon.”

Kingscliff water tower. Richard Mamando

And when it comes to his creative vision for the tanks, he says the possibilities are infinite. A mural centred on the whale migration, he suggests, could be a good starting point.

"I've done this long enough that I'm not looking to create my own artistic statement on a piece of public property,” Mr Case said.

"I see the potential in what it could be with a bit of community and government collaboration.”

- If anyone is interested in getting in touch with Mr Case regarding the idea, he can be contacted on 0498 994 383.

- A sample of Mr Case's work can be found at instagram.com/muralmob