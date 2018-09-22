Menu
Should the Tweed have daylight savings? Let us know in our poll.
Environment

Should the Tweed have daylight savings?

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Sep 2018 10:00 AM

With the first Sunday of October just around the corner, the age-old debate over daylight savings has again reared its ugly head.

And for those living near the border, the debate is much more than a conversation that comes up every year, it's personal.

For those who need to work or shop across the border, they either love or loathe the extra hour of afternoon sunshine that daylight savings offers.

 

Another spectacular day in the Tweed.
In April, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate called for a referendum on daylight savings in Queensland, citing continued problems with residents living in the border towns of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads.

So what do you think?

Should the Tweed have daylight savings or should the time-zone remain the same as it's cross-border colleagues?

Let us know in our poll below.

Reader poll

Should the Tweed have daylight savings?

View Results
