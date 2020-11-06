Should we be sharing water with our northern neighbours?

A possible Dunoon Dam will take at least nine years to build.

CONNECTING the Northern Rivers' water supply to the Tweed - or even SE QLD - was just one option in a list of possible ideas to be part of the NSW Water Strategy for the far North Coast.

Desalination, water reuse, and a new dam at Dunoon were also listed in the document, released by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment.

Not all the options in the document had been costed and none had been prioritised.

Minister Water Melinda Pavey called on residents in the area to participate in the conversation.

"There is no one size fits all policy to manage water in our regions, and I encourage all stakeholders to take part in giving us your views on how to improve these draft strategies

to ensure our water management policies support the future of NSW," she said.

The draft Far North Coast Strategy will be on public display from October 30 to December 13, with webinars and face-to-face consultation sessions available.

The webinar will take place at 2pm on Monday, November 9.

The face-to-face consultation sessions will take place at 9.30am on Wednesday, November 11, in Tweed Heads, and from 9.30am on Thursday, November 12, in Lismore.

Local aboriginal engagement sessions will take place at 1.30pm on Wednesday, November 11, in Tweed Heads and from 1.30pm on Thursday, November 12, in Lismore.

For more information and to register your attendance visit www.dpie.nsw.gov.au/far-north-coast-regional-water-strategy.

A 3D model of the proposed Dunoon dam, part of a digital map created by Rous County Council.

Tweed Nationals MP Geoff Provest said the NSW Government had committed more than $4 million in the past three years to co-fund eligible water and sewerage projects across the Far North Coast region to deliver improvements to public health and water security

"The draft strategy for the Far North Coast region is the culmination of extensive consultation and close partnerships with councils and local water utilities," Mr Provest said.

Water Northern Rivers called on Rous County Council to release the full results of the community consultation for its Future Water 2060 as the NSW Government's draft stated both Rous and Lismore City Council lobbied the government to include the dam in the draft.

"It would appear this occurred before the consultation process had finished and the results made public".

Lismore City Council and Rous County Council was contacted for comment.