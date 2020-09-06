Shout out to all the dads out there … have a great day!

Craig Greaves said his dad was "the greatest dad ever,".

Craig Greaves said his dad was "the greatest dad ever,".

IT’S Father’s Day today, and some of our readers shared with us why they think they have the best dad in the world.

Cherie Thomson sent in this photo of Jamie Payne for Fathers Day.

Cherie Thomson said: “This man is the best dad. He took on my children and raised them as his own and missed out on having his own children because I couldn’t have any more. He taught them so much and was there for them when he didn’t need to be. Happy Father’s Day Jamie Payne from Ballina”.

Sophie Pearce said "this man is our hero".

Sophie Pearce said: “This man is my hero. He stepped up to be an amazing stepdad to my little girl. He had no kids before meeting us, and he has taken on a fatherhood role like he was made for it. A man who can love another child as his own is a real hero!”

Ross Bienke said "my dad is my here".

Ross Bienke said: “My dad is my hero. He struggled with his own demons but he always loved us kids and mum. He’s always in my heart and dearly missed’.

Stacey Mattinson said her dad is her hero.

Stacey Mattinson said: “This man has taught me so much and how to be a good person. To worry about things we can change and move on from what we can’t. Dad goes above and beyond for our family and my life wouldn’t be as great as it is without having him beside me every day. Love u Dad xo”.

Craig Greaves said his dad was "the greatest dad ever,".

Craig Greaves said: “As well as being the greatest dad ever, he was also the best friend I ever had, and the greatest grumps my boys could ever ask for. Love you Dad, rest in peace”.

Jenna Moore said: “Yes I have the best dad in the world he says to me that I’m always be his little girl I could always count on him and that’s why I call him my hero”.

Jodie Davis said: “My boys have the most amazing dad. My husband has stepped up from the age of 18 and has helped me raise and mould my three boys, done everything for them that a father could ever do. We then went on to have three together. A life with six boys – he takes it in his stride and says ‘we got this’. The most amazing dad and grandfather any one could ask for. Our boys so lucky and loved”.