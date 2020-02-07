Show pays tribute to Aussie rock legends

WHOLE STORY: Fans of Australia's most famous rock band, AC/DC, will be taken down memory lane during the tribute show at Twin Towns next Saturday. Pic:SUPPLIED

ENJOY a celebration of the life and music of AC/DC, a cheeky group of Aussie underdogs who defied the odds to reach the pinnacle of rock and roll.

The story is told through visual mediums such as film clips, interviews and rare photographs, combined with Accadacca's live performance of all the famous AC/DC hits.

Accadacca frontman Larry Attard says their show is a celebration of the life and music of Australia's greatest ever band.

"It's an all-encompassing spectacular that tells the story of AC/DC through music and allows the audience to feel and enjoy the journey from a unique and rewarding perspective.

"We felt the whole story of AC/DC needed to be told through the memories and images of the band themselves.

"We hope the fans not only learn from the experience but also understand the personalities that pioneered a whole genre of music."

The AC/DC Story would not be complete without the return of the famous bells from Hells Bells and the cannons from For Those About to Rock.

Book now for The AC/DC Story in the Twin Towns Showroom on Saturday 15 February ahead of the band's 2020 US tour. Phone 1800 014 014 or book online at twintowns.com.au or the Twin Towns App. Tickets are $39.