Showcasing Tweed's greatest young talent on the stage

SHOWTIME: The Tweed Theatre Co will host its last Youth Variety Showcase for 2018 this weekend. Contributed

TWEED Theatre Company will host its final show for the year this weekend.

The Youth Variety Showcase will see Gold Coast young performers aged between six and 18-years strutting their stuff on stage in song, dance, poetry and instrumental playing.

"Tweed Theatre Company is very committed to supporting our up-and- coming young performers and creating an outlet for them to perform their talents,” Tweed Theatre Company spokeswoman Julie Burnett said.

"Our acts include individual acts, duets and two full cast song and dance items to entertain our audience with music from past and present musicals and music from different genres.

"We are also happy to have performing with us a troupe of dancers from the Mt Tamborine Dance Academy.

"Organise a cabaret table together with some friends, bring along some nibbles and whatever you fancy to drink and enjoy an entertaining night out or matinee performance.”

Performances will be at Tweed Heads Civic Centre this Saturday at 7.30pm and Sunday 28 at 2pm. Cost is $15 for adults, $10 for children.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tweedtheatre.com.au or at Tweed and Murwillumbah Information Centres.

Auditions for TTC's next production of Alice in Wonderland start early 2019.