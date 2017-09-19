Showing support for Tweed businesswomen

SUPPORTING CHARITY: Sonya Lee, Jenette Condon, Julie West, Belinda Dinsey, Sharon Styman and Katie Harley are planning the next Wisdom Embracing Youth luncheon.

SUPPORTING CHARITY: Sonya Lee, Jenette Condon, Julie West, Belinda Dinsey, Sharon Styman and Katie Harley are planning the next Wisdom Embracing Youth luncheon. Scott Davis

GETTING ahead in the business world can be a difficult task, especially for young women.

But the organisers of Wisdom Embracing Youth hope to help young Tweed businesswomen succeed by offering support and networking opportunities.

We chat with organiser Belinda Dinsey about the monthly charity luncheon hosted by Wisdom Embracing Youth:

What is Wisdom Embracing Youth?

Wisdom Embracing Youth was the brainchild of a group of successful businesswomen.

You can be a woman in business, a stay at home mum or a career-driven woman forging a career in a man's world. Maybe you are the working mum trying to balance the career and family world juggling act.

As women, only we can understand what it takes.

As times change and we watch the young women following behind us, we want to not only share our experiences with them, but to learn and grow from their experiences as well.

Why have you decided to support Challenge Tweed for this month's charity luncheon?

Our luncheons bring both generations together where we share stories from our youth and our wise while raising funds for our chosen charity.

It's about (providing) local exposure. Challenge Tweed does a wonderful job for the people with differing abilities.

There's so much you can do around the local area and we wanted to share that equally as much as we can.

What's next for Wisdom Embracing Youth?

We're interested to know what our next charity will be. Our first luncheon was a great success, raising approximately $3000 for The Sanctuary Women and Children Refuge, Tallebudgera, and these funds covered the costs to install automatic roller gates to the property.

