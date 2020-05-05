Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

by Chris Calcino
5th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Malanda Falls Caravan Park is becoming a playground for Lumholtz's tree kangaroos feeling adventurous in the absence of tourists.

This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED
This inquisitive Lumholtz's tree-kangaroo stopped for a photo on the grounds of the Malanda Falls Caravan Park before quickly scarpering back into the rainforest. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Sightings of the notoriously shy creatures have become more frequent in recent weeks, with park manager Janine Reilly even finding one on her backyard trampoline.

She was too slow to photograph that bouncy fellow - but she managed to snap this picture of a tree kangaroo at the park fence just before it scarpered into the rainforest.

Originally published as Shy marsupials come out to play during lockdown

More Stories

covid-19 fnq lifestyle lockdown malanda tree kangaroo marsupials

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'DUMBFOUNDED': Monster blaze guts local club

        premium_icon 'DUMBFOUNDED': Monster blaze guts local club

        News Witnesses watch in horror as popular footy club goes up in flames along with decades worth of memories.

        PHOTOS: Fire at North Coast footy club

        PHOTOS: Fire at North Coast footy club

        News Flames and black smoke can be seen pouring out of the building

        New Tweed business helps curvy women dress to impress

        premium_icon New Tweed business helps curvy women dress to impress

        News Ms Martin is trying to spread the message to love your curves

        Game-changing app revolutionises running during pandemic

        premium_icon Game-changing app revolutionises running during pandemic

        News How a Tweed local is changing the exercise game with technology