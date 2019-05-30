Siblings ready to shine on Tyalgum stage

SHOWTIME: Ingram Fan, along with his sister Nina, will be performing on June 22 at the Flutterbies Cafe in Tyalgum.

THEY are a sibling pairing who have won a stack of regional awards between them.

Nina and Ingram Fan will be showing off their talents later next month at the Flutterbies Cafe in Tyalgum during The Young Virtuosi Concert.

The pair will be putting on a concert like none other in the cafe's Piano Room, with the Nina's piano brilliance and Ingram's violin sure to please the crowd.

The event is being hosted by Hearts Aflame Productions, with manager Solar Chapel believing this will be a show Tweed residents will love.

"Hearts Aflame Productions is passionate about supporting young, emerging artists and giving them an opportunity to share their talents with you, as well as presenting the very best in artistic talent,” Mr Chapel said.

"These are two very exciting performers who are on the brink of a remarkable musical career.”

Nina has performed as a soloist with Gold Coast Philharmonic Orchestra and Griffith Young Conservatorium Symphony Orchestra since 2017, and is one of the youngest entrants ever to be accepted to compete in the Lev Vlassenko Piano Competition.

She was selected to perform in the Australian Showcase at the 2016 Sydney International Piano Competition where her performance was broadcast live through Australia ABC Classic FM.

For the Flutterbies concert, Nina will perform solo works by Prokofiev, Clementi, and Chopin.

Her brother Ingram, 15, is a gifted musician who has been a member of Gold Coast Youth Symphony for a number of years, as well as the Queensland Youth Symphony and Griffith Young Conservatorium since 2015.

The Young Virtuosi Concert will be held on Saturday, June 22, at the Flutterbies Cafe in Tyalgum.

Doors will open from 2pm for the concert to begin at 2.30pm.

The venue has limited seating for only 50 people so early bookings are essential.

Tickets are $45 per person and include a glass of champagne on arrival.

Lunch and show packages are also available.

For bookings call 0488 713 241 or head to heartsaflameproductions.com.