A club founded by Jewish golfers has been targeted with swastikas, vulgar graffiti and a homophobic slur in a 'sickening' attack.
Crime

‘Sickening’ race and homophobia attack on popular golf club

by Christine McGinn, AAP
21st May 2020 8:57 PM

WARNING: Distressing images

A Victorian golf course has been plastered with swastikas, vulgar graffiti and a homophobic slur.

Vandals sprayed the Nazi symbol and the image of a penis at the Cranbourne Golf Club between 7pm on Tuesday and 9am on Wednesday.

Victoria Police confirmed on Thursday it was investigating a criminal damage incident at a golf course in Cranbourne.

The graffitied area is understood to be temporarily closed to patrons.

A Melbourne golf club has been vandalised. Picture: Daniel Garb/Twitter
A Melbourne golf club has been vandalised. Picture: Daniel Garb/Twitter

 

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich slammed the graffiti on the club's fourth green as "another sickening" attack.

"Another day, another sickening and chilling incident of swastika vandalism, and if this hate spree continues, Melbourne will soon be known as the swastika capital of Australia," he said in a statement.

"This is not just graffiti on the ground - it is an attack on all of us, and I never I thought I'd say this, but this is becoming the norm."

The club is home to Jewish members. Picture: The Anti-Defamation Commission
The club is home to Jewish members. Picture: The Anti-Defamation Commission

 

Jewish golfers founded the club in 1953 to cater for those who were prevented from joining other clubs due to their religion, Dr Dvir said.

A witness, who did not use his real name, told the commission it was a "disgusting" and "cowardly" attack.

Dr Dvir has called on the state government to organise a roundtable to find measures to "fight against this toxic bigotry".

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Originally published as 'Sickening' attack on Victorian golf club

