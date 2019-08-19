Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Siege manhunt over: Police find woman

by Emily Halloran
19th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.

More information is expected to be revealed later today.

 

Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

 

Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.

Police urged anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime editors picks gold coast siege

Top Stories

    ‘My stance on guns has not changed’

    premium_icon ‘My stance on guns has not changed’

    News The gun-loving mother of a man accused of holding up three petrol stations in a four-hour siege says she hasn't changed her stance on guns.

    'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    premium_icon 'I would've been planning her funeral if it wasn't for you'

    News A thankful Ballina woman has met her daughter's rescuers

    Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    premium_icon Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    News Backlash against LNP on abortions by gender

    The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

    premium_icon The angels in orange who saved a family from floods

    News “It (the water) rose up about four steps in a double- storey house."