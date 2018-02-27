Sign of respect for Bruce's commitment to community

NEW LOOK: Bruce Bartrim in front of the new sign at Bruce Bartrim Oval in Tyalgum.

NEW LOOK: Bruce Bartrim in front of the new sign at Bruce Bartrim Oval in Tyalgum. Liana Turner

TYALGUM stalwarts remember with fondness the time when shouts of football and cricketing prowess rang out across the village oval on a regular basis.

While the sportsfield may be less frequented now than in days gone by, the countless matches played there would not have been possible if it weren't for the work of long-time village identity Bruce Bartrim.

Tyalgum's history is steeped in the Bartrim family name, with the village's two main bridges, E.J. Bartrim Bridge and Perkins Bridge, named after Mr Bartrim's grandmother.

Residents were enthusiastic about the construction of the Bruce Bartrim Oval in Tyalgum village. contributed

It was Mr Bartrim's passion to make sure his community had the very best that cemented his own name in Tyalgum's biggest piece of sporting infrastructure.

That ongoing commitment to the village has been honoured once more, with community members gathering to unveil a new sign for the Bruce Bartrim Oval on Australia Day.

Mr Bartrim's wife, Auriel, said it was special to see residents keen to upgrade the original sign.

"I think it was 1989, the original opening or the naming of (the oval),” she said.

"Steve Taylor and James Horner got together and thought it was about time we put a new sign up.

"The sign was getting dilapidated.”

Auriel and Bruce Bartrim at their Tyalgum home. Liana Turner

Mr Bartrim said he was "blown away” when he saw the new sign.

"They did a great job,” he said.

Also on Australia Day, the couple were named life members of the Tyalgum Community Hall Association alongside Peter and Sybil Turgeon.

They said the crowd on the day was among the biggest Tyalgum had attracted since the village began formally marking Australia Day in the 1980s.

"I think 1985 was the first Australia Day we had down here,” Mrs Bartrim said.

"That was the year that Bruce's dad was Citizen of the Year and he was also given an OAM.”

During the construction of the Bruce Bartrim Oval in Tyalgum village. contributed

While numbers waned for some time, Mrs Bartrim believed with new residents, they had reached a turning-point.

"Last year was quite good, but this year... it was a fantastic day,” she said.

"It was one of the biggest marches we've ever had.

"We're very proud of the community because it was probably the best on the Tweed.”

Mr Bartrim has been a member of Tyalgum Rural Fire Brigade since he was 19 years old, and has been a park trustee in Tyalgum since 1973.

"It was through his determination to put a sports field down there,” Mrs Bartrim said.

The old Bartrim's garage and mechanical shop in Tyalgum. contributed

"It was a really wet area.”

Mr Bartrim recalled taking Tweed Shire Council staff to look at the site that eventually became the oval.

"The council engineer of the day got out of his car and said it looks like a swamp, it's probably better off leaving it that way,” he said.

"The only reason I wanted it here was because it's right next door to the school, which would then give it more usage and would benefit the school as well.”

Mr Bartrim recalled during its construction he'd knock off work at Bartrim's Garage - which he sold 14 years ago - to help work on the oval's drainage.

While it's not used as often as it once was, the oval which once regularly hosted touch football, cricket and until a few years ago the Tyalgum Taipans Soccer Club, remained a much-loved community asset.

"I love it when I walk past and someone's using it,” he said.