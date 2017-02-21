Sign on day for netball season

Tweed Netball Association's sign on day is on Saturday, February 25

TWEED Netball Association is gearing up for a big season across its nine clubs and will hold a sign on day this Saturday at Arkinstall Park, Tweed Heads.

After attracting about 900 players last season from juniors through to seniors, TNA president Helen Rigney was confident the sport would continue to grow in 2017.

"This area is growing every year and, with the courts and facilities we've got, we can certainly accommodate more,” Rigney said.

"We're lucky to have the facilities we do.”

Playing in Queensland's southern region, TNA offers a host of representative netball for those looking to progress and excel.

Last year TNA held two state events, including the inaugural Nicole Cusack Cup (ex-Australian player).

Cusack coached South Africa in the 2015 World Cup and plays a role in helping out and developing players.

Rigney said while pathways to higher honours were a key cog in TNA's success, there was a strong focus on providing a fun learning environment.

"Players get taught drills and skills, and are taught to communicate and play with and against people they don't know,” she said

"We move them through to under-8s to 10s to learn before they get thrown into under-11s and up.

"Junior competitions are a great way to develop kids and with the facilities we have at Tweed and their proximity to schools, it's easy and close to home.”

Players from under-5s to seniors can sign on from 8.30am to 1pm (NSW), with all clubs represented on the day.

The association will hold a round-robin tournament, before their 14-week competition gets under way after Easter.

Rigney said the association was also searching for two under-14 girls who can step straight into representative ranks.