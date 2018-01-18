Sign up for surf skills at Snapper

SURF'S UP: Junior surfers Tommy Horne, Samantha Arderne, Slade Phillips, Joel Maritz and Soraya Phillips with Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club president Jay Phillips are looking for more junior members to join their ranks.

THEIR members include surfing royalty like Stephanie Gilmore and Joel Parkinson, but Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club is seeking some younger members to join their ranks.

As some of their rising stars go on to dominate the international circuit, the club is looking to draw in a strong contingent of youngsters and will be holding a sign-on day at Snapper Rocks beach on Sunday.

President Jay Phillips, who went through the club from the age of 11 and about three decades later is watching his children hone their surfing skills with the group, said keeping young members flowing through would help to secure the Snapper club's pool of surfing champions.

While it's a whole lot of fun for their young members, Phillips said the club had enjoyed plenty of success in team events and with a junior development program being held by their coaches throughout school terms, Phillips said there was a big focus on coaching their young members.

"We're teaching them technique and surf knowledge,” Phillips said.

Having their idols remain involved with the club is inspiring for the young surfers, too.

Phillips said Stephanie Gilmore and Joel Parkinson helped to present trophies to their members at the latest presentation night on December 30, much to the delight of their members.

Peter Bryant and wife Lorraine, locals to the region, founded Snapper Rocks Surfriders Club in 1964.

Mr Bryant said they were particularly seeking more young surfers in the six-and-under and nine-and-under divisions.

He stressed the club wasn't as daunting as some might fear, with fun and friendship as high on the agenda as competitive surfing.

"The club is amazing because there are so many amazing surfers that have come through here,” Mr Bryant said.

"It can be competitive but it's loads of fun.”

Dave Moritz and Michelle Arderne, both parents of some of the club's young members, said it had been a great opportunity to build skills and friendships.

"They're getting the best coaching,” Mr Moritz said.

Mr Moritz said some families were concerned a surfriders club would be "too competitive”, but when he took his son Joel to his first day with the group, they found this couldn't be further from the truth.

"It's just an amazing community and it's so well organised,” Ms Arderne said. "The kids are really inspired because there are world champions that have come through.”

