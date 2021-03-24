Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 10:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘If there is excess water, farmers should be able to use it’

        Premium Content ‘If there is excess water, farmers should be able to use it’

        News The NSW Government is reviewing a proposal to increase the volume of water that farmers can capture in dams.

        Farmer loses $100,000 in crops during floods

        Premium Content Farmer loses $100,000 in crops during floods

        Environment He says officials must “admit there’s a problem” with climate change

        Light rail plan to connect states gets one stop closer

        Premium Content Light rail plan to connect states gets one stop closer

        News The group conducting the study into the state connecting rail has been announced.

        ‘Simply not true’: Department hits back at koala concerns

        Premium Content ‘Simply not true’: Department hits back at koala concerns

        Environment Department says rural habitat is protected under a different code