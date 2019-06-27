Menu
Illegal dumping is the disposal of waste on public or private land or into water without a licence, permit or approval from a relevant authority such as Council or the EPA.
Signs to combat illegal dumping

Michael Doyle
by
27th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
SIGNS along McAllisters Rd at Bilambil Heights warning residents against illegal dumping are aimed at curbing the problem in the region.

The signs will be erected in the coming weeks, informing people of the penalties of illegally dumping waste.

Those caught will be fined $4000, with surveillance cameras to be installed at "hot spots” in the region.

A Tweed Shire Council spokesperson said these measures are being taken to protect the environment and the community.

"Illegal dumping impacts more than the environment; it impacts our way of life, the natural beauty of our community and has a financial impact on our community,” the spokesperson said.

"Dumped waste can attract others to dump waste at the same location, be aesthetically displeasing, attract pests, and create odour.

"Dumped green waste can also spread weeds.”

The council has begun a program which will collect data to establish the types and quantity of dumped waste, and any trends or hot spots in the Tweed.

This is being achieved through a grant received from the Environmental Protection Agency, which is also in charge of developing the signage.

The signs will serve as a trial to establish if they deter illegal dumping and if signs could be used in other locations.

