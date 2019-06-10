Menu
Login
Sigourney Weaver will be back for the new Ghostbusters movie. Picture: Getty
Sigourney Weaver will be back for the new Ghostbusters movie. Picture: Getty
Movies

Star is back for new Ghostbusters movie

by New York Post
10th Jun 2019 9:00 AM

When Ghostbusters 3 arrives in theatres next year, Sigourney Weaver will be along for the ride.

The actress confirmed she'll join co-stars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd in the sequel, as she reprises her role as cellist Dana Barrett.

Sigourney Weaver as the possessed Dana Barrett greets Bill Murray in the original Ghostbusters. Picture: Supplied
Sigourney Weaver as the possessed Dana Barrett greets Bill Murray in the original Ghostbusters. Picture: Supplied

"It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!" Weaver told Parade magazine in a lengthy feature about her life and career.

Weaver introduced the role of Barrett, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit, in the original 1984 film. She had a feeling the movie would be a hit.

Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Dan Ackroyd in the original film. Picture: Columbia Picutres
Bill Murray, Harold Ramis and Dan Ackroyd in the original film. Picture: Columbia Picutres

"I knew it would be big. The script was so funny and full of heart," she said. "Ghostbusters changed my life."

The Oscar-nominated actress - whose career has also been remarkable for her leading role in the smash-hit Alien franchise - wouldn't give any secrets away about the new entry. But we do know it's being helmed by Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan Reitman.

 

Sigourney Weaver smiling with the alien. You never saw that in the movies. Picture: Supplied
Sigourney Weaver smiling with the alien. You never saw that in the movies. Picture: Supplied

The next instalment - slated for a July 2020 release - won't be associated with the 2016 all-female Paul Feig-directed reboot, which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones.

The all-female Ghostbusters of 2016 starred Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. Picture: Columbia Pictures
The all-female Ghostbusters of 2016 starred Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig and Leslie Jones. Picture: Columbia Pictures

Ghostbusters 3 is written by Reitman and Gil Kenan, and will be a follow-up to the original film, which made $420m at the box office.

RELATED: Is Ghostbusters really that bad?

The first sequel, Ghostbusters 2, was released in 1989 and made $310m at the box office.

Saturday marked the 35th anniversary of the release of the original on June 8, 1984. To mark the occasion, there was a star-studded Ghostbusters Fan Fest presented by Wizard World at Sony Studios in Culver City, California.

 

Sigourney Weaver with Bill Murray in Ghostbusters 2. Picture: Supplied
Sigourney Weaver with Bill Murray in Ghostbusters 2. Picture: Supplied
ghostbusters ghostbusters sequel hollywood movies sigourney weaver

Top Stories

    60 bull sharks force evacuation of Ballina beach

    60 bull sharks force evacuation of Ballina beach

    Environment A SURF Life saving stalwart said he'd "never seen anything like it" as up to 60 bull sharks continue to swim around the mouth of the Richmond River at Ballina.

    • 10th Jun 2019 10:44 AM
    Man who allegedly taunted police on Facebook arrested

    Man who allegedly taunted police on Facebook arrested

    Crime He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station

    • 10th Jun 2019 11:07 AM
    Government's $5.1M plan for the homeless

    Government's $5.1M plan for the homeless

    Politics Provest backing plan to slash homeless rates

    Jessika describes sharing her biggest success with her dad

    Jessika describes sharing her biggest success with her dad

    Rugby League Elliston first Seagull to play Origin