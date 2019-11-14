Menu
Ben Simmons couldn’t inspire his team to victory.
Basketball

Simmons slammed in ugly Sixers loss

14th Nov 2019 3:51 PM

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and seven Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-97 on Thursday (AEDT).

It is the fourth loss in six games for the Sixers, coming after they exploded out of the blocks with five straight wins to start the season.

Aussie Ben Simmons was yet again a lightning rod for criticism after his team was blown off the court 32-15 in the final quarter.

Missing superstar centre Joel Embiid, Simmons was heavily criticised by Sixers commentators for failing to take the game on.

He finished the game without getting sent to the free-throw line once - a sign his detractors are using to suggest he failed to attack the contest.

Simmons added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Josh Richardson led the 76ers with 19 points.

Simmons had 10 points in the first half with the game all tied up at 53-53 - but when the game was there to be won, a number of Sixers stars appeared to go into the shells.

Still dealing with a stomach virus, power forward Tobias Harris again struggled with eight points, and no trips to the foul line. Al Horford had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Sixers' ugly performance without Embiid, who was rested with a sore left knee, has piled pressure on Simmons, Horford and Harris.

 

 

 

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, and D.J. Augustin had 12 points and eight assists off the bench.

Augustin, who was moved out of the starting line-up six games ago, played the entire fourth quarter.

Orlando made 11 of its first 16 shots, and led by eight points midway through the first quarter before losing their scoring touch.

A 3-pointer by Gordon at the halftime buzzer made it 53-all. Two dunks by Simmons lifted the 76ers to an eight-point lead early in the second half while the Magic went more than 5 minutes without a field goal.

After a jump shot by Richardson put the 76ers up 84-80 early in the fourth quarter, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Magic took control with an 18-3 run.

The Magic shot 13 for 24 in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the 76ers shot 6 for 19 with seven turnovers.

basketball ben simmons joel embiid nba orlando magic philadelphia 76ers
News Corp Australia

