Simple guide to what you can and can’t do at council’s parks

Kingscliff Personal Trainer Tim Jack Adams at the beach park fitness equipment and on the beach at Kingscliff.

THE wait is over for those craving an outdoor barbecue or to get their muscles moving.

Playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment and public barbecues will begin to open across the Tweed from tomorrow.

The Tweed Shire Council's announcement comes in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions easing across the state and the region's beachside car parks reopening last week.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed from Friday under the NSW restrictions, which means public playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment in the Tweed can only be used by up to 10 people at a time.

Bookings for weddings in the council's parks and beaches will resume for gatherings of up to 10 guests, plus the celebrant and the couple.

Mayor Katie Milne asked residents to be patient, as opening the park facilities, reconnecting power to barbecues and installing new signage could take the full week to roll out.

"The new signs reflect the need for everyone to take personal responsibility for their own health," she said.

"There's only 10 people allowed to use these facilities at any time so if there are too many people, wait or come back later.

"We all need to remember to stay 1.5m away from each other, wash/sanitise hands frequently, cough or sneeze into your elbow, stay home if you are sick and get tested if you have symptoms.

"Vulnerable people should continue to stay home where possible."

From Friday, funeral services at Tweed Valley Cemetery at Eviron will now allow up to 20 mourners in The Chapel and outdoor funerals with up to 30 people.

The Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre at Murwillumbah, Kingscliff and Tweed Heads will remain closed as will skate parks and community centres.

"We need time to make assessments on the best way to reopen these particular facilities for the safety and benefit of our customers," Cr Milne said.

Skate parks will remain closed until more information has been received from the NSW Government on whether they are included in the stage one restriction roll-back.

Anyone wishing to report COVID-19 offences under the NSW Public Health Act at community assets should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, open 24 hours a day.