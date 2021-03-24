Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Department of Environment has responded to concerns raised by the Tweed Shire Council.
The Department of Environment has responded to concerns raised by the Tweed Shire Council.
Environment

‘Simply not true’: Department hits back at koala concerns

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
24th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Department of Environment, Industry and Environment has responded to the Tweed Shire Council's concerns developers would pre-emptively clear rural land under the koala SEPP.

Deputy secretary Planning and Assessment Marcus Ray said it was "simply not true" that koalas would not be protected under the new State Environmental Planning Policy.

"Until the new private native forestry and land management codes that protect koala habitat under the Local Land Services Act are finalised in the coming weeks the 2020 koala habitat policy continues to apply to core rural land," Mr Ray said.

"The rules around land clearing in rural areas have not changed with the introduction of our 2021 policy and are still contained in the land management codes.

"Even when the updated and strengthened codes are in place any future development applications in these rural zones will need to consider the 2021 policy."

Councillor's raised concerns at last week's general meeting where they mayor called on other councillors to lobby the state to include rural areas under the new code.

As it stands, the Tweed Coast area will be protected under the koala SEPP.

department of planning and environment koala code koala sepp nsw koala sepp tweed coast koalas tweed shire council
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        Premium Content Full list: How much rain has fallen in your area in 3 days

        News Data from BOM shows the different situations recorded in the zone, with rainfall data by river area.

        WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        Premium Content WARNING: Rising floodwater closes Lismore bridge

        News Minor flooding is still impacting the region and more rain is on the way

        Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

        Premium Content Four fire crews called to Northern Rivers house blaze

        News Firefighters battled a house fire which is now under investigation.

        Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        Premium Content Volunteers help with flood rescues across the region

        News Emergency services are dealing with a constant stream of calls for help as heavy...