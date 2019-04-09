'Simulation suite' part of new hospital's education hub

A SIMULATION suite which replicates patient bedrooms at the state of the art Tweed Valley Hospital will be used by medical students at Kingscliff TAFE.

The simulation and prototype suites will make up part of the Tweed Valley Skills Centre, which will not only cater to medical students but allow those studying trades to participate in a broad range of construction activities, with students able to learn and demonstrate their skills on a live project with a major building contractor, both on-site at the TAFE and on the hospital build.

According to Health NSW, the new centre is intended to "provide education, training and employment opportunities for the local community and ensure that the benefits of the Tweed Valley Hospital project extend well beyond delivery of the hospital buildings”.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the centre would "maximise job opportunities for the people of the Tweed and deliver enhanced training at TAFE”.