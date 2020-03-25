Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

‘Since when did you need a haircut to survive a pandemic?’

Susanna Freymark
25th Mar 2020 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAIRDRESSER Jacalyn Cuneen reckons a male must have decided the new 30-minute rule for haircuts announced by the federal government last night.

Casino's Freedom Hairdressing is extra busy today as clients rush to get their hair coloured and complete before midnight when the federal government's new 30-minute rule comes into effect.

"We're trying to fit everyone in, "Ms Cuneen said.

After today, she said the focus will be on pensioner haircuts and men as both take less than half an hour.

Amanda O'Reilly, owner of Amanda's Hair and Beauty in Kyogle expected the government to shut down hairdressers in the new COVID-19 restrictions.

"It's very sad as I've not yet been open a year," Ms O'Reilly said.

The new Black Comb Barbershop in Barker St in Casino has shut down.

"I can cut lady hair in 20 minute but only the gentleman style cuts on them but it's not worth the risk. I've had to shut my shop down," Michael Day said.

Bianca Day said her husband was setting a great example.

"Haircuts are not a necessary when people lives are on the line. I'm so proud of you," she said

Rowan McCabe agreed and posted on Facebook:

"With all respect to hairdressers, they are not essential services and should be shut. You cannot maintain the required physical distance and have a hair cut by someone else. Seriously you do not need a hair cut and if you do then you need to chat with the people you are isolating with."

It is a strange ruling - the 30-minute one - given that coronavirus can obviously transmit in seconds. And a hairdressers can hardly keep the social distancing rule of 4 sqm and stay safe despite their efforts to sanitise.

Emma Betterridge wrote on Facebook;

"The real question is: since when did you need a haircut to survive a worldwide pandemic?"

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks hair salons northern rivers businesses outbreak pandemic
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Petition launched demanding halt to M1 upgrade

        premium_icon Petition launched demanding halt to M1 upgrade

        News A petition has been launched urging the government to reconsider an M1 upgrade - and it’s all because of some native trees.

        ‘This is just ridiculous ... close the schools’

        premium_icon ‘This is just ridiculous ... close the schools’

        Education Coronavirus Gold Coast: Teachers frustrated schools remain open

        Gold Coast mayor's wife hurt at polling booth

        premium_icon Gold Coast mayor's wife hurt at polling booth

        News Ruth Tate, the wife of Mayor Tom Tate, was taken to hospital

        Border crossing points slashed to just four

        premium_icon Border crossing points slashed to just four

        News Queensland and NSW border to close at midnight