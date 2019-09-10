SINFIELD'S SINS: Neighbour killer's actions exposed

VERDICT: Frederick Ronald Sinfield, 63, was found guilty of murdering his Eli Waters neighbour Norma Ludlam, 75, in July 2015 after a two-week trial.

BEFORE he killed her, Frederick Ronald Sinfield raped his neighbour.

The explosive admission came as a Maryborough Supreme Court jury found Sinfield guilty of murdering Norma Ludlam, 75.

He had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

After a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for about five hours before returning a guilty verdict on Friday.

Once the jury returned its verdict, Sinfield, 63, pleaded guilty to the additional charge of rape, according to court documents seen by the Chronicle.

The rape took place on or about July 2, 2015.

Sinfield attacked Ms Ludlam on July 3 and she died in hospital two days later.

He also admitted to recording Ms Ludlam without her permission, between February 1 and May 1, 2015.

Throughout the trial, the court heard gruesome details of Ms Ludlam's murder at Sinfield's hands.

The elderly woman was found in her bedroom on July 4, 2015, lying in a pool of blood.

She had suffered two skull fractures, which Sinfield caused using a blunt object.

Beng Beng Ong, the doctor who carried out Ms Ludlam's autopsy, said the force of the blow was so severe, her injuries were "not survivable".

At the time of the murder, Sinfield was in the process of applying through Centrelink to become Ms Ludlam's carer, for which he stood to gain an extra $120 a week.

The court heard Ms Ludlam told her other neighbours, just 24 hours before she was attacked, she did not want Sinfield to become her carer.

Sinfield tried to distance himself from Ms Ludlam after her death by deleting his call logs to her.

He also also hid a jacket, holding Ms Ludlam's DNA in what was most likely a blood stain, in a box in his garage.

Security footage revealed Sinfield was wearing the same jacket on the last day Ms Ludlam was seen alive.

Crown prosecutor Todd Fuller said Sinfield most likely attacked Ms Ludlam on the evening of July 3 when he was due to come over to her home to give her a foot massage.

Phone records revealed Sinfield, who usually called Ms Ludlam multiple times a day, made no attempt to contact her on July 4.

He will remain in custody, where he has been for the last three years, until his sentencing in Brisbane on October 11. Sinfield will be sentenced on one count of murder, one count of rape and two counts of recording in breach of privacy.