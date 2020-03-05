Menu
Katy Perry makes her announcement on Instagram today.
Celebrity

Singer Katy Perry is pregnant with first child

5th Mar 2020 5:23 PM | Updated: 6:39 PM
The secret is out - pop superstar Katy Perry is pregnant with her first child.

The Teenage Dreams singer described the news as "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep" as she announced her pregnancy while promoting her new single, Never Worn White.

Katy Perry announcing her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram
"There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth - literally - but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she said in an Instagram live video, referring to the upcoming release of her sixth studio album.

Perry has been in a long-term relationship with Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 45, who has a nine-year-old, Flynn, to Australian model Miranda Kerr.

Musician Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are expecting a their first child together. Picture: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
The singer is due in Australia over the coming days to perform at the Women's T20 World Cup final at the MCG.

In the video preview for Never Worn White shared to her more than 90 million Instagram followers, 35-year-old Perry wears a white gown and cradles her pregnant stomach.

"We're excited and happy," she told fans after the video dropped.

Perry ate dried mango as she chatted with fans, speaking candidly about her pregnancy cravings and sharing that she "literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse".

Katy Perry announcing her pregnancy. Picture: Instagram
Some have concluded the song Never Wore White also refers to the fact Perry opted for a grey dress for her 2010 wedding to comedian Russell Brand.

The song is understood to be about Perry's fears of commitment while also referring to the fact she is ready for a life of happiness.

"Cause I've never worn white/But I wanna get it right/Yeah, I really wanna try with you," she sings. "No, I've never worn white/But I'm standin' here tonight/Cause I really wanna say 'I do.'"

Katy Perry at the American Idol 2020 premiere.
Katy Perry at a Christmas ball last December.
