Sinkhole shock: Emergency repairs underway

Council staff working on a sink hole that opened up on the corner of Darlington and Leisure drives, Banora Point on Thursday morning. Picture: Scott Powick.

COUNCIL are working on a sinkhole that opened early this morning at Banora Point.

Tweed Shire Council manager water and wastewater operations Brie Jowett said staff were on site where a sewer manhole had collapsed.

A footpath damaged by a sink that opened on Thursday morning at Banora Point. Picture: Scott Powick.

Ms Jowett said it was unknown what caused the sinkhole that is on the corner of Leisure and Darlington drives, Banora Point.

"There are no risks to the community or the environment as the sewerage is still contained within the pipe system," Ms Jowett said.

"The site of the collapse will be barricaded off to ensure pedestrian safety and a road closure may be necessary if there is a chance it could be undermined.

"Full repairs will be scheduled as soon as possible as the weather permits."