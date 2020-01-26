Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.
Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.
Business

Sip, shop and feel less guilty

Lucy Martin
25th Jan 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 26th Jan 2020 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

COFFEE drinkers can now do their part to save the environment.

Caneland Central has launched a coffee cup recycling initiative.

To help combat the growing number of takeaway coffee cups ending up in landfill, Caneland Central has teamed up with Closed Loop, to recycle disposable cups in coffee cup shaped recycling bins throughout the centre.

With more than one billion disposable coffee cups used each year in Australia, the cups are estimated to be the second-largest contributor to litter waste, after plastic bottles.

"Caneland Central has adopted this initiative to increase its recycling capacity, in addition to recent centre sustainability initiatives such as the installation of energy efficient travelators, carpark solar lighting and the introduction of in-tenancy recycling facilities," Caneland Central centre manager, Simon De Barro said.

"The centre is continually working to reduce its impact on the local environment and contribute to the local economy and community."

More Stories

Show More
caneland central climate change coffee cup environment mackay recycyling
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on WIN debuts its new program line-up next week.

        UPDATE: Missing woman found

        UPDATE: Missing woman found

        News Update: The woman was found in Kingscliff earlier today

        Council ‘sent security officers with guard dogs’

        premium_icon Council ‘sent security officers with guard dogs’

        Council News 'The City is not stopping Agape from providing support services'

        Daughter’s selfie sticks among mayoral purchases

        premium_icon Daughter’s selfie sticks among mayoral purchases

        Council News Among 'questionable items' were $500 headphones, media equipment