Kate Golle and Rikki-May Neilsen are preparing to host the Empowered Babes luncheon at the Salt Bar, Salt Village on Sunday, October 21, 2018. Richard Mamando
Whats On

Sisters doing it for themselves: empowering babes on the way

15th Sep 2018 7:40 AM

FED up with always putting family and other commitments first, two Tweed women have decided it's time to invest a little bit in themselves first.

Casuarina's Kate Golle and Rikki-May Nielsen are hosting their first Empowered Babes lunch at Salt Bar next month,* with the aim of helping women to invest in themselves.

It will feature several interesting speakers, including Byron-based fashion designer Ebony Eagles and Femme Fitness founder Belinda Carusi, who reassessed her life after battling cancer.

GIRL POWER: Kate Golle and Rikki-May Nielsen are preparing to host the Empowered Babes lunch. Richard Mamando

"The day is designed for women, to have them dream a little bit, hear some inspiring stories, to have some yummy food and to create some community as well,” Ms Golle said.

"We want them to be inspired, to do something for themselves rather than just always about family or business and things like that. We want to help women live a better life, a more empowered life.”

Ms Golle became a life coach after realising she was so busy being a mother and partner in the family business she had lost touch with her inner self.

"We have been thinking about this for a while and thought it would be a great way to bring local ladies together and be part of something that's good for us all,” she said.

The event is the first Empowered Babes luncheon and, if successful, will be hosted quarterly.

The lunch starts at 11.30am on Sunday, October 21. Tickets cost $67 and include lunch, a glass of bubbles and a gift pack, with money raised to go to Fred's Place.

To book go to http://bit.ly/empoweredbabesluncheon.

  • Please note, this article has been updated to reflect the rescheduling of this event from its original date of September 14 due to unforseen circumstances.
Tweed Daily News

