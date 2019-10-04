Six decades of history honoured in Murwillumbah

Tumbulgum Rangers staffers Brian Breckenridge and David Devine get ready for the up coming reunion. Picture: Scott Powick

Tumbulgum Rangers staffers Brian Breckenridge and David Devine get ready for the up coming reunion. Picture: Scott Powick

SIX decades of history will be celebrated next week when original members of the Tweed District Soccer Football Association will reunite.

The association which formed in 1959 will have its reunion at the Murwillumbah Golf Club, which can trace its origins back to the TDSFA.

The beginnings of football in the region came when the late Jim Devine placed an advertisment in the Tweed Daily News in 1956, calling on people wanting to play.

The following year the newly formed Murwillumbah Rangers entered the Lismore-based competition, before the TDSFA was formed in 1959.

While the association in its original form no longer exists, its roots remain in the Tumbulgum club through its junior program.

David Devine, son of Jim and former player, has spent the last six months organising the reunion.

“The 60 year reunion is about reuniting old mates, foes, volunteers,

supporters, anyone who was or has been involved in the game on

the Tweed,” Devine said.

“It’s an informal event, minimal speeches, just a night to kick back and enjoy.”

Tumbulgum Rangers legend Brian Breckenridge, who was honoured in 1999 with the oval at the Rangers club being named after him, will be one of many who will be at the reunion.

He said football on the Tweed has been a lifelong love of his, and he was excited to celebrate its history next week.

“I guess it’s been my love, my passion, outside of family of course,” he said.

“I’m also pleased to see the growth once again among our junior ranks, we even fielded a senior men’s team this year for the first time in 10 years.”

The Tweed District Soccer 60 year reunion will be held at Murwillumbah Golf Club, next Saturday at 6pm.

Bookings can be made at www.trybooking.com/BCBXC.

Proceeds from the event will go towards purchasing new equipment for the Tumbulgum Rangers Juniors.