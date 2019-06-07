Menu
GREAT TIME: There is plenty of entertainment and activities for the whole family this weekend at the 2019 Cooly Rocks On.
Whats On

Six great family activities this weekend at Cooly Rocks On

Michael Doyle
by
7th Jun 2019 11:40 AM

ONE of the most anticipated events in the region has started, and there is plenty of action at Cooly Rocks On this weekend.

After an electric start to the event which began on Wednesday, families can now enjoy plenty of events and activities over the coming days.

Here is a list of some of the best and most exciting things you and your family can do this weekend for the 2019 Cooly Rocks On.

Shannons Super Cruise - Saturday

See the 2019 car entrants cruise the streets of Coolangatta and Kirra in one epic two-hour Saturday night street cruise.

Poodles and Pugs Parade - Saturday

Oodles of poodles and adorable pugs will put their best paw forward at the Poodles and Pugs Parade.

Show 'n' Shine - Saturday and Sunday

Hundreds of custom and classic cars and hot rods will pack the streets of Coolangatta for the highlight of Cooly Rocks On, the Show 'n' Shine.

Retro Art Workshops - Saturday

Get creative with vintage inspired workshops at Level Up Studio and Gallery at The Strand.

Join one of three workshops throughout the day on Saturday.

Sunday Street Parade - Sunday

The signature event of Cooly Rocks On.

Don't miss the Street Parade down the main street of Coolangatta - now held on Sunday morning.

Vintage Picnic - Sunday

The Vintage Picnic is back. Pack a picnic and bring your favourite vinyls to throw on the record player for a vintage-inspired lunch by the sea.

Tweed Daily News

