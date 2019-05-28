Six Gulls in Qld side

YOU BEAUTY: Six Tweed Seagulls have been selected to the Queensland under-18 side, to take on NSW.

YOU BEAUTY: Six Tweed Seagulls have been selected to the Queensland under-18 side, to take on NSW. SMP Images

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Tweed Seagulls have made the biggest contribution to this year's under-18 Queensland side, with six players picked in the 18-man squad.

Fresh off their Mal Meninga Cup triumph and being crowned 2019 national champions, the Seagulls club has been rewarded with the recognition of making up a third of this year's side. Xavier Coates, Juwan Compain, Brendan Piakura, Carsil Vaikai and Toby Sexton were rewarded for their consistent form with selection in Queensland's squad.

The side will go into a camp on Thursday in Brisbane, before preparing fir their clash with the NSW under-18s on June 5.

Tweed Seagulls under-18 coach Tim Maccan said he was thrilled six of his players had been selected for representative duties.

"This is a great achievement for the boys,” he said. "We had six players in the training squad picked earlier in the year and all six have made the final team.

"Their hard work and dedication since November last year has given them this great opportunity to play for Queensland and to play at the highest level for their age.”

Maccan told the Tweed Daily News this announcement furthered what has already been a successful year for the club.

"These players are the future of this club and with the Intrust Super Cup team doing very well at the moment the future looks very bright the club,” Maccan said.”Tweed Seagulls are very proud of them all and wish them all the best.”

Queensland under-18

Xavier Coates - Tweed Seagulls

Juwan Compain - Tweed Seagulls

Harrison Graham - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Reece Hoffman - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Jack Howarth - Easts Tigers

Joshua James - Norths Devils

Alofiana Khan-Pereira - Burleigh Bears

Trent Loiero - Sunshine Coast Falcons

Jack Martin - Ipswich Jets

Fanitesi Niu - Souths Logan Magpies

Brendan Piakura - Tweed Seagulls

Tristan Powell - Burleigh Bears

Jake Simpkin - Wynnum Manly Seagulls

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow - Townsville Blackhawks

Carsil Vaikai - Tweed Seagulls

Sam Walker - Ipswich Jets

Reece Walsh - Tweed Seagulls

18th man: Toby Sexton - Tweed Seagulls