Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Several businesses in Lismore's CBD are advertising jobs during COVID-19 crisis
Several businesses in Lismore's CBD are advertising jobs during COVID-19 crisis
News

Six jobs you can have right now in Lismore CBD

David Kirkpatrick
11th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITHIN a five minute stroll in Lismore's colourful CBD, there are at least six jobs being advertised - all you have to do is look.

While many job seekers let their fingers, SEEK or smart phones do the searching for them, sometimes it pays to let your feet do the talking.

On a lazy Saturday morning shopping spree in Lismore, this reporter noticed four businesses with signs up in their windows seeking workers.

Dragonfly Cafe in Carrington Street were seeking three staff, including a baker and a barista.

Just a block away in Keen Street, there were three businesses with signs up advertising job vacancies including Mandarin Palace Chinese restaurant, La Nova Massage and Thai Satay Hut restaurant.

Who knows how many more businesses are crying out for staff in Lismore's CBD?

Although it's old school to advertise vacancies in this way, if you want a job during COVID-19 they are out there, under your nose.

Given JobKeeper and JobSeeker will eventually be wound back, perhaps it's a good time to secure a job now.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sister dragged out of home by the hair in terrifying attack

        Premium Content Sister dragged out of home by the hair in terrifying attack

        News A man who dragged his screaming sister by the hair in a horrifying attack, sobbed uncontrollably while being sentenced.

        River dredging helps fishers, boaties, surfers

        Premium Content River dredging helps fishers, boaties, surfers

        News MORE than 110,000 cubic metres of sand will be dredged from the river this week.

        Chief Health Officer’s shock warning to border residents

        Premium Content Chief Health Officer’s shock warning to border residents

        News QLD NSW border: Residents warned everyone may be blocked

        NAMED: +60 people to appear in Tweed court today

        Premium Content NAMED: +60 people to appear in Tweed court today

        News Here's everyone listed for Tweed Heads Local Court today